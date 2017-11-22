7th Annual Pre-Thanksgiving Extravaganza breaks record

This year's Annual Pre-Thanksgiving Extravaganza broke the record of units drawn at the blood drive.

Coffee Memorial Blood Center tells us that 337 units were drawn at the blood drive yesterday.

If you missed out on donating at this event, you can still donate throughout the holiday season and help save a life.

The center will re-open after Thanksgiving on Friday, returning to regular business hours.

For more information on where and how to donate, visit their website.

