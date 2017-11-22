Faith City Mission celebrates The Spirit of Thanksgiving

Today the Faith City Mission will celebrate the spirit of Thanksgiving as volunteers come together to feed the hungry and homeless with a Thanksgiving feast.

Doors will open to volunteers at 10:00 a.m.

Guests will attend chapel at 11:00 with lunch at 11:30 followed by an outreach, giving away jackets, hats, gloves and other winter necessities in addition to free immunizations.



For more information visit faithcity.org

