Faith City Mission celebrates The Spirit of Thanksgiving - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Faith City Mission celebrates The Spirit of Thanksgiving

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Today the Faith City Mission will celebrate the spirit of Thanksgiving as volunteers come together to feed the hungry and homeless with a Thanksgiving feast.

Doors will open to volunteers at 10:00 a.m.

Guests will attend chapel at 11:00 with lunch at 11:30 followed by an outreach, giving away jackets, hats, gloves and other winter necessities in addition to free immunizations.  
 
For more information visit faithcity.org

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

  • Today's Local News HeadlinesToday's Local NewsMore>>

  • Water main broken in Stinnett

    Water main broken in Stinnett

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 12:27 PM EST2017-11-22 17:27:15 GMT
    Source: KFDASource: KFDA

    Stinnett officials say there has been a break in the city water main.

    Stinnett officials say there has been a break in the city water main.

  • Wednesday's Weather: Light winds with high temps in the low 60s

    Wednesday's Weather: Light winds with high temps in the low 60s

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 12:17 PM EST2017-11-22 17:17:50 GMT
    SOURCE: KFDASOURCE: KFDA

    Weather Outlook for Wednesday, Nov. 22 

    Weather Outlook for Wednesday, Nov. 22 

  • 7th Annual Pre-Thanksgiving Extravaganza breaks record

    7th Annual Pre-Thanksgiving Extravaganza breaks record

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 10:57 AM EST2017-11-22 15:57:59 GMT
    Source: Coffee MemorialSource: Coffee Memorial

    This year's Annual Pre-Thanksgiving Extravaganza broke the record of units drawn at the blood drive. 

    This year's Annual Pre-Thanksgiving Extravaganza broke the record of units drawn at the blood drive. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly