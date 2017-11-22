Trouble in Toyland report covers toys that pose a risk to children

The Annual "Trouble in Toyland" safety survey by the Public Interest Research Group is out, covering toys that pose a risk to children.

Among those are fidget spinners which can pose a choking hazard, hoverboards that can overheat as well as jewelry and toys with excessive amounts of lead.

Also on the list are toys that connect to the internet that could risk a child's privacy.

To view the full report visit Trouble in Toyland - 32nd Annual Toy Safety Report.

To view toy safety tips visit SafeKids.org

