Trouble in Toyland report covers toys that pose a risk to childr - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Trouble in Toyland report covers toys that pose a risk to children

BOSTON, MA -

The Annual "Trouble in Toyland" safety survey by the Public Interest Research Group is out, covering toys that pose a risk to children.

Among those are fidget spinners which can pose a choking hazard, hoverboards that can overheat as well as jewelry and toys with excessive amounts of lead.

Also on the list are toys that connect to the internet that could risk a child's privacy.

To view the full report visit Trouble in Toyland - 32nd Annual Toy Safety Report.

To view toy safety tips visit SafeKids.org

