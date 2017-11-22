Wednesday's Weather: Light winds with high temps in the low 60s

Weather Outlook for Wednesday, Nov. 22

Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

It is going to be a pleasant fall day, temps will once again be a few degrees above normal with highs in the 60s, but skies will be sunny and winds will be light.

Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph. Overnight temps will be in the 20s and 30s.

Temps will remain in the 60s and 70s for the rest of the week, with highs in the low to mid 70s on Thanksgiving Day.

Another cold front moves through late Friday dropping us into the 60s for the start of the weekend.

Dry conditions continue through the start of next week.

Our next cold front moves thorough Tuesday and that will drop us back to more fall like temps in the 50s.

