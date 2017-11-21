Deputy embracing comedy to solve crimes

Moore County Crime Stoppers has put a record number of fugitives behind bars this year, and the group credits its success to a new comedic approach to solving crimes.

When Deputy Jace Delgado took over the as coordinator for the Moore County Crime Stoppers in April, he wanted to make solving crimes fun for everyone in the community.

Goofy videos, new graphics, and more initiatives to solve crime have been apparent on the group's Facebook page.

Delgado said he knew there was a more exciting way to stop crime in Dumas and Moore County.

"If we do the same old thing where we put up a picture of a bad guy and say hey this guy's wanted, people are going to scroll through that Facebook post or they're not going to be paying attention," said Delgado.

So he started making videos.

"The first video we did, we talked about a stolen vehicle," said Delgado. "A week later, that stolen vehicle was recovered and we were able to catch the bad guy in the vehicle and we got the owner back his vehicle and the crime got solved."

Since then it's been full steam ahead for Delgado, whose has also made PSA and reenactment videos, and turned the "Creep of the Week" segment into a game show.

He said some people don't find the videos as entertaining as he'd like, but believes his approach is working.

"Since I've taken over we've put out 32 or 33 creeps, and we've caught 29 of them."

They've been able to help solve crimes in other sates, and given out about $7,000 in reward money to people who've called in tips.

"They remember what we're doing," said Delgado. "So we're getting people's attention. We're catching these bad guys. We're solving crimes. And at the end of the day we're accomplishing our goal of making this a better place to live."

Moore County Crime Stoppers is planning bigger projects for the months to come, including a series looking into cold cases in the area.

If you see any crimes happen in Moore County or know anything that may help them put a fugitive behind bars, give them a call at (806) 935-8477.

