Deputy embracing comedy to solve crimes

Stinnett officials say there has been a break in the city water main.
Weather Outlook for Wednesday, Nov. 22
This year's Annual Pre-Thanksgiving Extravaganza broke the record of units drawn at the blood drive.
Vacant properties aren't just eye sores to the community. These abandoned homes increase the chance of crime, promote illegal activity, and are serious fire hazards. "Often we find that even though it might be boarded up someone has found a way to enter the structure. And as it gets cold, obviously those people may try to start a fire or something inside to stay warm. And as a result of course we get a structure fire," said Community Development Administrator James Allen. ...
With the Thanksgiving holiday approaching, local law enforcement are teaming up to ensure the safety of travelers.
