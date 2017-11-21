Officials: vacant properties lead to fire hazards

Vacant properties aren't just eye sores to the community.

These abandoned homes increase the chance of crime, promote illegal activity and are serious fire hazards.



"Often we find that even though it might be boarded up, someone has found a way to enter the structure," said Community Development Administrator James Allen. "And as it gets cold, obviously those people may try to start a fire or something inside to stay warm, and as a result of course we get a structure fire."



A fire at an apartment building this morning marked the third fire this week at a vacant property in Amarillo.



"If the property owners will just keep those properties as secure as they can, gates locked, doors and windows boarded up or even barred, that's going to be the best chance we have of keeping these situations from happening," said Fire Captain of Amarillo Fire Department Larry Davis.



The Building Safety Department wants you to know that you are not alone. They ask you to notify their office of any substandard properties you notice in your neighborhood.



"There are some grants out there to help rehab properties like that, that are vacant and might need a little bit of work," said Building Official Randy Schuster. "Or if it's beyond that, there's also grants to help with the demolition of a structure like that."



The Community Development Department of Amarillo sets out each year with a goal of demolishing 30 substructures that have been identified through damage safety.

Since damage is ongoing, there is a constant need for this service.



"The city is not just into demolishing properties. We also have programs that will help redevelop either new construction or rehab properties. We often try to go in with the private individuals to rehab properties before it gets on the condemnation list," said Allen.

