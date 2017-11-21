Law enforcement taking I-40 Challenge this holiday season

With the Thanksgiving holiday approaching, local law enforcement are teaming up to ensure the safety of travelers.

"Our goal is to be seen, and we're hoping for motorist comply by watching their speed, wearing their seat belts and not driving distracted this holiday season. [This will] will help decrease risks of traffic crashes, as well as traffic fatalities," said Department of Public Safety trooper Cindy Barkley.

DPS, the Texas Department of Transportation, the Amarillo Police Department, and the Potter County Sheriff's Office are all taking on the I-40 Challenge.

The I-40 Challenge is a goal set by law enforcement agencies nationwide across I-40 to have zero traffic accidents or fatalities through the Thanksgiving holiday.

"Well that's our goal. We want everyone to have a joyful holiday period," said Barkley. "With zero crashes and zero fatalities. Just focus on that primary task of driving to get to your destinations, and then you can pay attention to your kids and enjoy your family after you arrive safely."

Although construction crews will not be working the rest of the week, TxDOT is asking drivers to slow down when going through construction zones.

"We're not going to have any construction crews out there working from Wednesday through Sunday over the Thanksgiving day weekend," said TxDOT spokesperson Sonja Gross. "Regardless, a big thanks to local law enforcement agencies because they always have our back when we're out there making sure people are driving through our construction zones in a safe manner."

An increase in traffic volume is expected with many holiday travelers who may be unfamiliar with the area.

"We want everybody to be mindful that our roadways are going to be heavily traveled by people who aren't here everyday," said Barkley. "They're not going to be familiar with the construction zones that we have along I-40. Be patient with those motorists, give them the room they need to merge. You can do all of that by not following too closely. You can leave enough distance between you and the other vehicles, and you can limit those distractions."

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.