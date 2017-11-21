30 cotton modules involved in fire near Sunray - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

30 cotton modules involved in fire near Sunray

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
SUNRAY, TX (KFDA) -

30 cotton modules were involved in a fire that happened near Sunray today.

Sunray Volunteer Fire Department officials say the modules were burning 20 miles east of Sunray on East Road K. 

Two units responded to the fire, as well as two units from Stinnett and two from Dumas.

Officials say they were able to protect the remaining modules that had not been burned and contain the fire to the modules which were already involved. 

