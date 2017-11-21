Pet safety this holiday season

A few dogs getting ready for their photo with Santa

While we often eat a lot of food this time of year, but not all of it is safe for our four-legged friends.

"Especially as we go into the holiday season when people eat all kinds of delicious food, and are putting up all kind of decorations," said Maura Davies, VP of Marketing and Communications at the SPCA of Texas. "It's especially to remember about our pets safety and how important it is."

Bones from traditional Thanksgiving meals like turkey, goose, chicken or duck are extremely dangerous.

"The high salt, high fat, bones possibly splintering in their system," said Cherelle Rubins, an assistant technician at Hope Veterinary Clinic. "You can get several different forms of toxicities and potential foreign bodies that can damage the internal intestines."

Other foods on a hearty plate also pose a serious risk.

"Chocolate is incredibly poisonous, especially to dogs. The darker the chocolate, the more poisonous it is because of a chemical called theobromine," said Davies. "There's other food too: onion, grapes, alcohol or coffee."

If you're hosting a holiday meal, providing your pet with a safe space to retreat to is vital for their health.

"If they're too overwhelmed, too many people and they can't get away, they may stop eating for a temporary while," said Rubins.

As holiday decorations continue to go up, so does the risk to animals in your home.

"One of my cats loves to play with the ornaments, so what I did when I first learned that she was interested, I replaced glass ornaments with instruments because that broken glass can hurt pets paws," said Davies.

"If you have a real, natural tree, don't let them drink the tree water, that can make them sick as well," said Rubins.

The SPCA says remind guests you have a pet, especially if your pet is a 'door-dasher.' If those coming to dine will be bringing their pets, coordinate with one another.

"I would slowly introduce them to one another, if they don't know each other," said Rubins. "If the dogs know each other, then they should be fine playing with each other."

Here's the SPCA's full list of tips for Thanksgiving and for the entire holiday season.

