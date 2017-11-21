If you're looking for something to do before or after your Thanksgiving dinner, we've got you covered.

Here is a list of all things happening around Amarillo Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday.







Here is a list of stores open for Black Friday shopping:

Best Buy- 5:00 p.m. Thanksgiving Day GameStop- Open Thanksgiving Day JCPenney- 2:00 p.m. Thanksgiving Day Kohls- 5:00 p.m. Thanksgiving Day Office Depot- 7:45 a.m. Black Friday PetSmart- 7:00 a.m. Black Friday Sam’s Club- 7:00 a.m. Black Friday Sears- 6:00 p.m. Thanksgiving Day Target- 6:00 p.m. Thanksgiving Day Toys “R” Us- 5:00 p.m. Thanksgiving Day Walmart- 6:00 p.m. Thanksgiving Day Westgate Mall- Open Thanksgiving Day 7:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m., Opens Black Friday 6:00 a.m.



The Lights at Town Square Holiday Market Celebration:

When: Friday from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Where: Town Square Village – Amarillo (9200 Town Square Boulevard) What: 2 nd Annual #LightsatTownSquare event will feature a holiday gift market as well as several food trucks this year. The free event will again offer free pictures with Santa, milk & cookies, a dazzling display of more than 400,000 lights and the ceremonious lighting of the +45’ Christmas Tree



Nights of Lights at Enchanted Acres Opening Night

When: Friday at 6:30 p.m. Where: 6505 South Osage What: opening night at Nights of Lights at Enchanted Acres. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there, along with 300,000+ lights





