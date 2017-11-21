All things happening around Amarillo Thanksgiving Day and Black - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

All things happening around Amarillo Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday

By NewsChannel10 Staff
Source: KFDA Source: KFDA
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

If you're looking for something to do before or after your Thanksgiving dinner, we've got you covered.

Here is a list of all things happening around Amarillo Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday.



 

  • Here is a list of stores open for Black Friday shopping: 
     
    • Best Buy- 5:00 p.m. Thanksgiving Day
    • GameStop- Open Thanksgiving Day
    • JCPenney- 2:00 p.m. Thanksgiving Day
    • Kohls- 5:00 p.m. Thanksgiving Day
    • Office Depot- 7:45 a.m. Black Friday
    • PetSmart- 7:00 a.m. Black Friday
    • Sam’s Club- 7:00 a.m. Black Friday
    • Sears- 6:00 p.m. Thanksgiving Day
    • Target- 6:00 p.m. Thanksgiving Day
    • Toys “R” Us- 5:00 p.m. Thanksgiving Day
    • Walmart- 6:00 p.m. Thanksgiving Day
    • Westgate Mall- Open Thanksgiving Day 7:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m., Opens Black Friday 6:00 a.m. 

  • The Lights at Town Square Holiday Market Celebration:
     
    • When: Friday from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
    • Where: Town Square Village – Amarillo (9200 Town Square Boulevard)
    • What: 2nd Annual #LightsatTownSquare event will feature a holiday gift market as well as several food trucks this year. The free event will again offer free pictures with Santa, milk & cookies, a dazzling display of more than 400,000 lights and the ceremonious lighting of the +45’ Christmas Tree

  • Nights of Lights at Enchanted Acres Opening Night
     
    • When: Friday at 6:30 p.m.
    • Where: 6505 South Osage
    • What: opening night at Nights of Lights at Enchanted Acres. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there, along with 300,000+ lights
       

If you have something to add to this list, you can send us a message on Facebook

