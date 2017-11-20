Suspect in Hall County now in custody

The Hall County Sheriff's Office says a suspect wanted out of Parker County is now in custody.

On Monday, November 20, a Hall County Sheriff's Deputy pulled over a vehicle on U.S. Highway 287 in Memphis.

During the stop, the deputy became suspicious of criminal activity.

As the deputy was speaking with one of the two occupants in the vehicle, the man ran on foot from the deputy through the Memphis city landfill.

Several agencies assisted in searching for the suspect, but were unable to locate him.

The other occupant in the vehicle was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

The subject was identified as Terry Montana, and was wanted out of Parker County on multiple warrants.

