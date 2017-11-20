Randall County Sheriff's Office reporting phone scam

The Randall County Sheriff's Office is receiving reports of a familiar phone scam being tried again in our area.

The victim received a phone call on Saturday, November 18 from a person who claimed to be Lieutenant Carl Johnson of the Randall County Sheriff's Office.

The "Lieutenant" then told the victim that he had missed a summons to jury duty, and a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

The victim was then told that the warrant could be fixed by signing up for a simple payment plan.

Fortunately, the victim realized this as a scam attempt, and hung up on the scammer.

The Randall County Sheriff's Office wants to remind everybody that law enforcement will never call any citizen to collect money or have them pay off a warrant.

If anyone receives one of these calls, they need to hang up on them.

If you lose money to one of these scams, law enforcement may take a fraud report from you, but there is little they can do to help as these calls come from all over the world.

