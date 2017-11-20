"Barrel Chested Bandit" appeared in front of Arizona district court judge

Anthony James Lane, suspected by the FBI to be the "Barrel Chested Bandit," in front of an Arizona district court judge today for a change of plea hearing.

Lane was arrested for 11 bank robberies across five different states, including two in Amarillo.

"The FBI became aware of the Barrel Chested Bandit on August 24th, when he is believed to have robbed a bank in Arizona. He then proceeded to rob several more banks across Texas, New Mexico, Utah and Colorado between August 24 and February 4," said FBI spokesperson, Lauren Hagee.

Lane would enter the bank, show a small framed handgun, order the teller to give him money and then exit on foot. The FBI says this strategy is more common today than most people would expect.

"I would say that that's pretty typical nowadays. Bank robberies aren't a giant heist like you see on TV," said Hagee. "Often it's just one or maybe a couple of people who are working together. They walk in kind of quietly, get the money and walk out. In fact that kind of makes it easier for them to get away if they don't draw attention to themselves.

Earlier today Lane did not change his plea from not guilty to guilty, instead he elected to speed up the process by waving his right to appear in front of a grand jury.

"I understand that I have been accused of one or more offenses punishable by imprisonment for more than one year," said Lane in his official waiver of indictment. "I was advised in open court of my rights, and the nature of the proposed charges against me. After receiving this advice, I waive my right to prosecution by indictment, and consent to prosecution by information."

As of right now no further information has been released, but Hagge said it was tips from the public that helped them make the arrest.

"In cases like this we really rely on the public and citizens to help us and so we put out his image and asked for public assistance," said Hagee. "We announced a reward of up to $10,000 cash, and the public responded. We're so grateful for those citizens who noticed something weird, recognized him, called us and gave us that information. This allowed the FBI to arrest him."

