Amarillo, Canyon expanding online presence

Amarillo and Canyon are going through major online upgrades to connect with residents of all demographics in more user-friendly ways.

After lots of complaints and several months of work, the City of Amarillo has launched a new website website its hopes will make it easier for residents to get their questions answered and problems solved.

Staff said it is much easier to navigate for residents and visitors of all ages than the old version was.

"Anything on a website you're looking for you should be able to find within three clicks or 30 seconds," said CIO Richard Gagnon. "A web portal is really the front door to your business, city, whatever it may be. So we needed to transform from a traditional website to a portal that enabled citizens and visitors and potential investors to have easy access to services and information."

The main page allows you to check in on the latest city projects and announcements, and there are large tabs that can help you pay bills, search for public meetings, and find services offered by each department, among other things.

The old website made all these processes much more difficult.

"You [used to need] some knowledge of the city to know where to go find a service."

The City of Canyon is also working to redo its main city website, but is putting its focus first on expanding its social media footprint.

Canyon's new social media manager Amanda Rogers has begun posting several city events on Facebook, recently made Canyon Animal Control its own Facebook page, and set up a city blog.

"We know social media is the way a lot of people get their news," said Rogers. "It's just really easy to not interact with local government on a day-to-day level. When you think of government in general you think of dry and that's not what we hope to do. We hope to show our personalities and what we do here in a fun and interactive way."

Amarillo is starting to become more personal on Facebook as well, and has hired someone to run the city's social media sites and create a blog similar to Canyon's.

"If the City of Amarillo can gain that trust and that information channel through social media we'd be able to talk to our residents a lot better," said Communications Coordinator Jesse Patton. "Find out their feedback and offer services that they might need."

Both city staff agreed this need to embrace social media has been a long time coming.

"Social media is the primary communication tool for the millennial generation," said Gagnon. "That's how millennials communicate, and really some of us Gen X-ers as well."

