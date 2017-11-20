Amarillo Fire Department first to implement rowing fitness program

Firefighters at stations across Amarillo are measuring their fitness abilities in a new way after 15 years on the same program.

They say they're the first fire department in the nation to implement the rowing program, which is already used by the Amarillo Police Department and DPS troopers.

"Doing this row evaluation, it's working both hemispheres of the body at the same time and that's a close reflection of what we'd do at an emergency scene, whether it be a structure fire, vehicle collision or even doing CPR," said AFD Captain David Kouba.

The cardio test is a measurement of how well firefighters are maintaining one of the job's most important qualities.

"How well you utilize oxygen, which is your VO2 and this is just an estimate, but it's a really close estimate within one to one and a half percent margin of error," said Kouba.

For more than half of the AFD, the rowing test was the first time they've used the machine. Still, they pushed past their goal and hit the 70th percentile.

"This test is a lot harder, the years past, the push ups and the plank were the hardest part," said AFD firefighter Jason Byrd. "The stuff we did on the treadmill, I didn't feel like we were on their long enough to really get you to winded."

Captain Kouba and Firefighter Byrd put their skills to the test in a 500 meter.

Byrd, who is the station's rowing champ, edged out Kouba.

For firefighters who want to better their time, AFD says they're there to help.

"Giving them personalized fitness plans, we can give them guidance with nutrition. We can also help them with the rower," said Kouba. "What DPS found whenever they gave rower workouts to the guys wanting to improve, every single time it was a 100 percent success rate."

It's not just those on shift, everyone who is a part of the department is required to row as part of their mission to provide compassion and professional services.

"If we're doing that, we're also addressing our fitness, our training and doing all the things that matter to complete the firefighter," said Kouba.

