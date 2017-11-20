Millennials powering the housing market

Even though millennials only make up roughly 13 percent of the U.S. population, they make up 35 percent of U.S. home-buyers, according to the National Association of Realtors. This statistic reveals a positive trend: millennials are looking towards their future by buying instead of renting.



Millennials are growing up, settling down and looking to purchase homes for the extra room and the investment opportunity.



"I think from the home purchase standpoint, it's really kind of changed over the last year or two," said promotional director of French & Company Realtors Douglas Campbell. "The millennials are now out of college, in the workforce and impacting the economy. I think that they're really starting to understand the implications of equity and return on investment."



According to the National Association of Realtors, millennials are the largest group of home-buyers for the fourth consecutive year. By comparison, baby boomers make up 30 percent of buyers.



"I think millennials, they've had a bad rep. National media and things like that have kind of pushed them back into their parent's basements after graduation," said Campbell. "We saw a lot of what do we do now. We were force-fed, we had to have a college degree, we get out, now what? So as they're exiting those basements and getting into the workforce, it's really kind of help drive the economy in my opinion."



Millennials are late bloomers. They've delayed marriage and children and buying a house. So when they do buy, they want a bigger home. Sometimes, they skip that starter home and look for a house that they plan to live in forever.



"Our average sales price in this market ranges from $165K to $200K, and they're buying in that price range," said Campbell.



Of the 3,000 closed deals in 2016 at French & Company Realtors, roughly 900 were millennial who were first-time home buyers. Campbell also mentioned 3 out of 4 of his deals just this month were from millennials.

