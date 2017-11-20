Destiny Richards is the weekend reporter at NewsChannel10.

She is a native of Grand Prairie, TX, a city in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

She graduated from the University of North Texas in May 2016 with a degree in broadcast journalism and minors in criminal justice and political science. She is also certified in legal studies.

She is proud to be starting her career in the Panhandle.

Fun Fact: One of Destiny's favorite things to do is to read books that have movie adaptions and compare the books to the movies!

Destiny loves storytelling and would love to tell yours!

Reach out to her at destinyrichards@newschannel10.com