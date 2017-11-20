2 dead, 3 hospitalized after single-vehicle crash

Authorities say two children were killed and three others were critically injured Saturday night following a rollover crash north of Amarillo.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Cindy Barkley said the driver hit a large dip near Paloma Dr. and Givens Ave., which caused the vehicle to roll several times before crashing into a tree.

Brandon Wooten, 12, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene. Illyanna Perez, 17, was transported to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The driver, 27-year-old Angel Wooten, and two other children were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officials say Brandon Wooten was not wearing his seat belt, and DPS officials say they were not able to determine if the other two juveniles were wearing their seat belts.

The crash remains under investigation.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.