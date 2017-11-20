Battery lawsuit could put money back in consumer's pocket

A lawsuit has been filed against multiple tech companies, accusing them of price-fixing lithium batteries.

A $45 million lawsuit is now alleging numerous large-name electronics companies conspired to establish a fixed price on cylindrical lithium ion batteries.

The fixed pricing means the consumer might have paid more than they should have for an electronic device containing a lithium battery.

The suit claims the incidents began back in January of 2000, and lasted until May of 2011.

The 11 year time span would allows for thousands of devices to fall under the battery issue, causing the potential for millions of people to be affected.

The lithium ion batteries can be found inside popular personal electronic devices including laptops, tablets, cameras, and even power tools.

Companies listed on the lawsuit include LG, Samsung, Panasonic, Sanyo electronics Hitachi-Maxell and Toshiba.

The devices were sold at popular stores Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Toys-R-Us.

If you own any electronics from the companies listed, you may be eligible to receive money from the settlement.

Any individual who owns a piece of electronic equipment made by any of those companies should check to see when the device was purchased.

Consumers have until Wednesday, November 29 to file a claim.

Once all claims are filed, a court will decide final approval on the lawsuit.

For more information or to submit your claim, click here.

