Toot'n Totum partnering with Salvation Army to help Angel Tree

Toot'n Totum is partnering with the Salvation Army to help children in our area have a special Christmas.

The kick-off for the campaign will be today from 2:00 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the Toot'n Totum on 10th and Buchanan.

Over 100 kettles will allow guests to drop their change into the kettle and Toot'n Totum will match the first $100 at each location.

On December 18, all locations will send representatives to shop for 130 special tags taken from the Angel Tree.

