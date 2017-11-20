TODAY - Give blood, save a life this holiday season

You can save a life this holiday season by giving blood at the Coffee Memorial Blood Center.
NewsChannel 10 has partnered with Coffee Memorial for the 7th Annual Pre-Thanksgiving Extravaganza.
With increased travel during the holidays comes an increased risk for accidents, so there is a greater need for blood donors.
You can participate in the blood drive from 6:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Coffee Memorial Blood Center located at 7500 Wallace Boulevard.
Donors will receive two t-shirts, a free gallon of Plains Dairy Milk and will be entered into a drawing for a gift card to United Supermarkets.
Courtesy of Coffee Memorial Blood Center
