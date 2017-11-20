Officials determine space heater caused house fire

While we often eat lots of good food this time of year, not all of it is safe for our four-legged friends.
While we often eat lots of good food this time of year, not all of it is safe for our four-legged friends.
If you're looking for something to do before or after your Thanksgiving dinner, we've got you covered.
If you're looking for something to do before or after your Thanksgiving dinner, we've got you covered.
An early morning structure fire is under investigation.
An early morning structure fire is under investigation.
The Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department is now accepting applications for new firefighters.
The Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department is now accepting applications for new firefighters.
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, Nov. 21
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, Nov. 21