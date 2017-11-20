Officials determine space heater caused house fire

The Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office has determined that a space heater in a bedroom was the cause of a house fire this morning.

Around 7:15 a.m., the Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire at a home located on the 3600 block of South Rush.

When officials arrived, they found a large pile of clothes on fire on the floor, and the fire was beginning to spread.

The fire was under control at 7:23 a.m.

Two adult males were at the home when the fire started, and one was taken to a hospital for possible smoke inhalation.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office determined that a space heater in the bedroom tipped over and caught an extension cord on fire, which then spread to the pile of clothes.

Damage has been estimated at $15,000.

