Amarillo fire crews work house fire at 1500 E I-40

Just after 6:00 a.m. this morning Amarillo fire crews were called to a house fire in the 1500 block of I-40 east.

Amarillo Fire said a vacant house was engulfed in flames.

A house east of the house on fire saw encroaching flames with no damage. Residents were evacuated as a precaution.

The house on westside is vacant as well and saw minor flames.

The fire caused a haze of smoke to blow through downtown.

No injuries are reported.

Reports show clutter and a large amount of objects inside the home posed a problem for fire crews and helped fuel flames.

Amarillo Fire Captain Larry Davis said this is the second time the vacant house has caught fire in the past year.

Amarillo Fire marshals are investigating the cause of the blaze.

