Bikers give to toy drive for underprivileged kids

Hitting the road for the holidays had a new meaning this weekend as bikers took to the streets to celebrate a toy drive just in time for Christmas.

The Salvation Army partnered with Tripp's Harley-Davidson to host it's 37th Annual Toy Run. Local bikers had an opportunity to bring gifts for families who can't afford them.

"That's what the biker community is all about. We love to come together to help people in need, and we do different things year-round to do it," said General Manager of Tripp's Harley-Davidson Jason Tripp. "Not just necessarily Christmas-time but all through the year we try to have different events and come together and help less fortunate people out."

Today's event brought in dozens of gifts, money donations, and over 400 bikers.

The toy run is the Salvation Army's largest holiday-season event to help those in need.

There's a good portion of the community that doesn't make a living wage and it doesn't matter they could be peddling as fast as they can, multiple jobs and they still don't have enough to make ends meet," said Executive Director of the Salvation Army of Amarillo Major Harvey Johnson. "So this is really important to our community that there's efforts like this so that those basic needs can be met and addressed."

These presents also help families during the time of year when budgets are tight.

"One little bump in the road, the car breaks down, the kids off from school sick and they have to miss work, then it puts their own situation in a tailspin, and these families want to do the same thing that other families want," said Johnson. "They want to have a nice Christmas, and have nice new gifts for their kids."

Johnson said while the bikers all come from different walks of life, they've joined together to give local children something to celebrate this year.

"It's really a community effort where a whole variety of individuals from different backgrounds and likes and tastes and culture and all of them come together for the greater good of our community. And like I often like to say they all believe the same thing that every child deserves a little Christmas," Johnson said.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.