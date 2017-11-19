Chop Chop giving back to Make-A-Wish

A local restaurant is giving back to Make-A-Wish North Texas.

Chop Chop is running a friendly competition between their Amarillo, Canyon and Lubbock locations to see which area can raise the most money for Make-A-Wish.

During their 'Winter Wishes at Chop Chop' campaign, each restaurant will sell Make-A-Wish stars for $1, and gold stars for $10.

You can participate in the competition beginning tomorrow through December 23rd.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.