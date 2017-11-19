Bubba's 33 raising money for Sutherland Springs church shooting relief

Bubba's 33 has launched a state-wide initiative to help those who were affected by the Sutherland Springs church shooting.

This Tuesday, 10 percent of sales at all Bubba's 33 locations will go directly to the church's tragedy relief fund.

You can help them give back from 4:00 p.m. to midnight at the restaurant's Amarillo location, at 2813 W I-40.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.