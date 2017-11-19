Coffee Memorial Thanksgiving blood drive

You can save a life this holiday season with the Coffee Memorial Blood Center.

NewsChannel 10 has partnered with Coffee Memorial for their 7th annual Thanksgiving Blood Drive.

The holidays can be tough on the blood supply as many donors are busy.

With increased travel comes increased risk for accidents, and therefore more blood usage.

This blood drive will help see Coffee Memorial through the Thanksgiving holiday.

You can donate from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. this Tuesday at their office located at 7500 Wallace Blvd.

Platelet donors and all blood types are needed, especially O- (the universal donor) and O+ (the most common blood type).

Donors will receive 2 t-shirts, a free gallon of Plains Dairy milk and will be entered into drawings for United Supermarkets gift cards.

