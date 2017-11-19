Coffee Memorial Thanksgiving blood drive

Authorities say two children were killed and three others were critically injured Saturday night following a rollover crash north of Amarillo.
The Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office has determined that a space heater in a bedroom was the cause of a house fire this morning.
Toot'n Totum is partnering with the Salvation Army to help children in our area have a special Christmas.
You can save a life this holiday season by giving blood at the Coffee Memorial Blood Center.
Weather Outlook for Monday, Nov. 20
