Salvation Army in need of desserts for annual Thanksgiving Dinner

The Salvation Army of Amarillo needs your help making this Thanksgiving one to remember for those less fortunate.

The organization is hosting its Thanksgiving dinner for those who are homeless or without someone to share the holiday with, and they're still in need of desserts.

You can turn in home baked goods to the Salvation Army by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

If you would like to attend the dinner, it's Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. in the Harrington Hope Center, located at 400 S. Harrison Street.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.