Amarillo man arrested after a fatal car wreck

One man is dead and another is arrested after a multi-vehicle wreck last night.

Around 8:45 p.m., APD officers were dispatched to a wreck in the 2300 block of south Georgia street.

David Taylor, 29, was speeding south on Georgia when he crashed into Stanely Martinez, 74.

The crash caused the Martinez to spin into another vehicle driven by Christopher Wieck, 60.

Martinez was then transported to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Taylor was brought to an area hospital for non-life threatening injures, and was arrested for Intoxicated Manslaughter.

He was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

