Family who lost everything looks to start rebuilding their lives

What was once a home for the Lawlers, is now rubble and ash after the Paloma range fire destroyed the family home.

"They had their whole lives in that house, that's their whole life right there," said daughter Delores Hero. "It's gone."

The fire claimed their home, and it came minutes away from claiming their lives.

"I was sitting in the living room and started smelling smoke," said Mary Lawler. "I got out and I ran to back, and this was all on fire."

Mary said she tried to get her husband out of the home, but it was no use. She was not capable of helping him stand up by herself.

That's when fortune struck. Mary ran outside looking for help, and two men from Dallas just happened to see her through the smoke.

"I don't even know who they are, and they come running up and they come ask me if anyone else is in the house ," said Mary. "I said 'Yes! My husband's in the house.'"

The family says that if not for the timely action of those strangers, their parents wouldn't be here today.

"If they would not have showed up, my mother would have tried to get him out of bed, and we would have lost them both," said Delores.

After the fire, the Red Cross immediately stepped in to help.

Medicine, care and shelter were all provided by the Red Cross as the family figured out what came next.

"It's just been overwhelming support and total love coming from everywhere, the whole entire community," said daughter Amy Hero.

The Lawlers know the road ahead will be long and difficult, but they're grateful that they know there are still good people left in the world.

"Thank you , thank you so much," said Mary. "Angels, they're all just angels."

If you would like to donate to help the Lawlers, you can do so by visiting their GoFundMe page here.

The Loft Church on 34th and Georgia will also be accepting donations for the Lawler family tomorrow, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

If you would like to donate, but will be unable to visit the Loft Church tomorrow, you can call them at (806) 418-8572. The church will be accepting donations for the family all week.

