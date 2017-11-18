Mayor Ginger Nelson named Woman of the Year

Mayor Ginger Nelson was awarded Woman of the Year this morning by the Amarillo City Council Beta Sigma Phi chapter.

Members of Beta Sigma Phi said they awarded the mayor because of her continuous service to the Amarillo community.

Nelson said she was surprised to be picked, and commended the chapter for their dedication to the Panhandle.

"The importance of Beta Sigma Phi in our community is a group of woman deciding that they value friendship and they value impacting and giving back to their community," said Mayor Nelson. "They've been doing that here in Amarillo, as well the Panhandle and the nation, for decades. So we are very blessed. If you don't know about them, that doesn't mean they haven't impacted your life in some way."

Nelson is the 70th woman to receive this honor.

