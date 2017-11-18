Santa Claus has returned to Amarillo

Make-A-Wish North Texas partnered with Westgate Mall to kick-off the 2017 holiday season today.

Wish Kid Sunni, who was granted her wish to go to the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, will help a few elves bring Santa Claus from his workshop, and bring him to the Westgate Mall where he will remain throughout the holidays.

If you want to visit Santa, he will be available for photos at:

Monday-Saturday: 10:00 a.m. through 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 19 and 26 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 3, 10, and 17 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 24 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

