GoFundMe set up for family who lost everything in fire

Mary and J.D. Lawler's house after the tragic Paloma range fire/ Source: Henry Grinie Jr.

A GoFundMe has been set up for a family that lost everything in the Paloma range fire.

According to the family members, Mary and J.D. Lawler had no insurance, and only escaped the blaze with the clothes on their backs.

If you would like to donate to their GoFundMe, you can do so here.

