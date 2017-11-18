One man dead after early morning wreck

One man is dead after a car wreck early this morning.

Robert Bichsel, 28, was involved in a hit-and-run at 53rd and S. Western, but fled the scene.

While fleeing the scene, Bichsel began driving northbound in the southbound lanes along I-27.

He then struck another vehicle driven by Debra Goodrich.

Goodrich and her passenger were both taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Bichsel was also taken to the hospital, where he died of injuries received in the collision.

The APD says alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

