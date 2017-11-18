Structure fire on Mesa Circle causes $60,000 worth of damage

Amarillo Fire Department rules that the source of a fire on Mesa Circle is undetermined.

Around 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, Amarillo fire crews were called to the 4300 block of Mesa Circle to a structure fire.

Heat from the fire had broken the front window, and heavy smoke was billowing out.

Crews put out the majority of the fire from the outside before they forced their way inside the home to search and extinguish any other flames.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal's office reported that they found two possible sources of the blaze: a lamp and a space heater.

The Marshals could not rule out either source, so the cause was ruled as undetermined.

Damages are estimated at $60,000.

