Motorcyclist hospitalized with critical injuries after wreck, one man arrested

One man has been arrested after hitting a motorcyclist earlier this evening.

The motorcyclist was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a pickup truck near S. Washington St. and Sundown Lane.

The Randall County Sheriff's Office and the Department of Public Safety responded.

Officials on scene said two motorcycles were headed north on Washington when a pickup turning south on the street made a wide turn and hit one of the motorcycles.

The motorcyclist was transported by ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

Officials shut down traffic in the area as they worked to clear the scene.

Troopers report that alcohol may have been a factor in the accident.

