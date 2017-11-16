Heal the City getting closer to expansion fundraising goal

As the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation continues help Heal the City free health clinic move toward their expansion goals, they hope other organizations will follow in their footsteps.

The Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation offered a matching challenge grant of $200,000 today to Heal the City, bringing their total in donations to $1 million.

Chairman of the foundation Mark Bivins said he hopes their gesture will encourage others to donate and help improve services for those who are uninsured in our area.

"In Amarillo because of our demographics, we have a pretty high population that needs that kind of health care," said Bivins. "So in order to provide that free of charge, we need to provide the funds to enable theses people to provide those services."

Heal the City now serves 7,000 people across the Panhandle, which is 3,000 more patients than they saw when they first opened in 2014.

Founder of Heal the City Dr. Alan Keister said there is a much larger need for their services than they ever dreamed.

"We have people that come from New Mexico, from Oklahoma, from all parts of the Panhandle," said Keister. "We set out, we targeted San Jacinto, but it turns out the reason we call it 'Heal the City' is we really do serve all the city and really a greater portion of the Panhandle."

Dr. Keister said they plan to use the donated money to help them continue to renovate the old YMCA building they are in downtown.

"This building is going to be transformed into a state-of-the-art clinic on the south side, and the wellness center is something we really believe is going to be a huge part of what we do," said Keister.

The wellness center will include a kitchen classroom, exercise equipment, a walking track and community resource services.

They hope it will encourage their patients to take their health into their own hands.

"What we're trying to do is really try to engage our patients into taking ownership of their own health," said Keister. "So exercising, having nutrition classes, and having tobacco cessation classes, diabetes education classes and really having them engage in this whole process of taking care of themselves."

In honor of their donations to Heal the City, Dr. Keister also announced today they will be naming their old YMCA building downtown after the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation.

They hope to open the wellness center in the spring or summer of 2018.

