City of Fritch working towards continued improvement

After what's been a roller coaster ride, the City of Fritch feels like things are finally starting to level out.

"We're in a good stable position both financially and looking down the road, even five years down the road trying to be more strategic," said City Manager Drew Brassfield. "Trying to implement more things that would make sustaining the city more doable, and I think we're on the right track."

A better relationship between city employees and the community has been one of the city's top priorities as they continue to rebuild.

"The community is who we answer to, and if they're not comfortable with us that's where we get all our information they help us solve he crimes that we're investigating, they're the ones that know the information," said Chief Houston Gass. "If they don't trust us, we can't go forward with that and that's been one of the top priorities since I been in."

Sue Deshields, along with members of her church, want to do what they can to serve their community and assist in the city's improvement.

"Fritch has got a lot of poverty, and so we're trying to help people get out of poverty and make improvements in their lives," said Deshields. "I just think there's a lot of people that are hoping things get better here, and I think people are working to that. The churches here, the businesses that are, just the people in general are working together to improve our community."

Brassfield says he encourages citizens to come pay him a visit whenever a question or issue arises.

"We are an open book, so please come by and see me call me I'll be glad to answer any questions," said Brassfield. "At the same time too, we can't be in all places in all times, so if there's a problem that people are aware of please bring it to our attention because we can't fix if we don't know it's broken."

