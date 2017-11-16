City of Fritch working towards continued improvement

Canyon is hoping to inspire local entrepreneurs to generate businesses in their city.
The Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport just installed a new state of the art boiler system, the 1st of its kind in Texas.
Starting today, you may notice a delay or lower speed limits as you travel along I-27.
It is going to be a warm start to the work week.
While warm temperatures during daytime have returned for now, cold temperatures at night are providing a hazard for those without a warm place to stay.
