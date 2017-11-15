Credit card abuse on the rise in Amarillo

The Amarillo Police Department (APD) said with today's technology, credit card abuse is not 100 percent preventable.

However, there are steps you can take to decrease the odds it will happen to you.

Corporal Jeb Hilton with the APD said there have been 582 cases of credit or debit card abuse this year, and they expect that abuse to increase over the holidays.

"People [do] their shopping online," said Hilton. "So you're going to have the chance of people getting into your credit card information or your debit card information because it's going to be out there on the web."

Credit card skimming is one way criminals can get your information.

"Somebody slides the device over the card slot and it looks like the regular car slot," said Hilton. "So when you slide your card in there, it takes your card information and stores it for the criminal use."

Once thieves have your information, they can clone it to create other cards. Nonetheless, there are steps you can take to spot attempts to steal you data.

A normal skimmer sits on top of the credit card scanner, kind of blending in so you can't really see that anything's wrong.

The APD said all you have to do is give the scanner a little tug, and if anything becomes loose or pops off, report it to the cashier.

Hilton said they more commonly see card information stolen in auto burglaries.

"Be sure and be a little more cautious," said Hilton. "We're going to ask you to not leave anything in your cars, don't leave your purses in your car, don't leave your wallets in your car, because that's going to be the easiest way for these criminals to get a hold of your information."

Amarillo National Bank ATM and debit card manager Matt Ray said using a chip card is an extra step you can take in keeping your information more secure.

He also recommends using the online services your bank offers

"[Amarillo National Bank's] mobile banking app, you can review transactions real time, so when most transactions are happening on your account or your card you can see those," said Ray. "So log into your mobile banking app often."

Ray added that they have card controls on their app as well.

"So if you see a transaction you did not do, you can turn your card off," said Ray. "You can block merchants, merchant types, you can block locations. So there's several things you can do to kind of control your own destiny with your card."

The APD urges you to be mindful of the websites where you make purchases, to shred any documents with a credit or debit card number on it, and to report lost or stolen cards immediately.

If you're interested in learning how to detect card skimmers using bluetooth, click here.

