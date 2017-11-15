Law enforcement helping crack down on illegal re-entry

Law enforcement across the Panhandle is helping Homeland Security monitor who is re-entering the country illegally.

"What we look for is if they don't have a date of birth or they are from out of the country," said Sheriff Brian Thomas. "If they are from out of the country and they don't have a date of birth, we call ICE and they run them through their database, and that's basically how we find ones that we have."

Even though they lend a helping hand, the Potter County Sheriff's Office only reports to ICE if they cross paths with an undocumented immigrant on an unrelated charge.

"We do not have any kind of task force, nor do I send any of my guys out looking for somebody that is strictly here in the country illegally," said Sheriff Thomas. "One, we don't have time for that, and two, that's just not what we're here to do."

Individuals who are obtained for re-entering the country after being deported once could be charged with a felony and serve time in federal prison.

"Being deported once and then coming back and just being here illegally, and now for the second deportation, it is five years in federal prison," said Immigration Attorney Courtney Miller. "What we're seeing most of the time is they serve about two and a half and then they are deported back to their home country again, and it would just go up from there if any of the other convictions were involved."

Potter County is in the process of having their deputies trained by ICE agents to grant them access to their database.

"It's a program called 287 G and basically what that does is they take our officers and they train them," said Sheriff Thomas. "Basically they're deputized as ICE agents. However, again we are not going out, it just gives up access to those databases that we can look people up on our own in the jail versus calling ICE saying can you check this, can you check that."

Sheriff Thomas says majority of the time offenders are apprehended for misdemeanors or assault charges.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.