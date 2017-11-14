Faith City Mission expanding to two new locations

Faith City Mission is beginning remodels on two new locations designed to serve even more poor and homeless people in our area.

A ranch outside of town and an old hospice facility in town will soon be equipped to feed, shelter and help out hundreds of those in need.

The nonprofit has now broken ground at what used to be the BSA Hospice building on North Tyler Street in Amarillo.

The building was donated to Faith City Mission earlier this year, and they've been working on redesigning the interior to shelter more people.

"This extraordinary building is so much nicer than what we have right now," said Jena Taylor, Executive Director of Faith City Mission. "It's held together with wire and chewing gum where we live right now, and so we have very few bathrooms. It's not good."

The 25,000 square foot building will have a separate wing for men and women, a few courtyards and an upstairs for staff and administrative offices.

Plus, many more bathrooms than the two stalls in the current men's dorm.

"And then to have a bigger chapel, a bigger dining room, a much nicer kitchen, a newer kitchen than we have right now is just going to be cream on the top," said Taylor.

Men in the drug rehabilitation program and families who need a more permanent place to stay will take up residence at the former Bishop Quarterman Conference Center north of Amarillo, now called The Mission Ranch.

"Where they are now is very institutionalized, and this is home with a fireplace and a huge country kitchen and so it's going to make a real difference for them," said Taylor.

Some men are already living in a dorm on that property, and one resident told Taylor being away from the city has changed his life.

"He said Mrs. Taylor, there's all the difference because in town my drug dealer's a block away," said Taylor. "But out at the ranch, which is six miles out, I'm a different person psychologically. I'm not that person anymore."

To fully renovate both locations, Faith City Mission is working to raise $8 million.

If you're interested in donating, you can do so and learn more details about the project on their website.

