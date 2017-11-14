Gray County Sheriff's Office hosting safety program

The Gray County Sheriff's Office is hosting a safety program tonight for all girls ages 11 and up.

The program, called "Operation Preserving Innocence," will focus on human sex trafficking and social media safety.

This event will be presented by Wheeler County Investigator J. Schlabs from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Pampa Chamber of Commerce.

Parents are welcome to attend.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.