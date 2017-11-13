Police searching for man who robbed Wells Fargo

Amarillo police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Wells Fargo earlier this evening.

Police say a man wearing a white hard hat, black sunglasses and a yellow safety vest walked into the Wells Fargo at 3929 Bell St. around 6:00 p.m.

He then fired a gunshot into the ceiling and demanded money.

The man left with an undisclosed amount of money in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported, and anyone with information on this case is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

