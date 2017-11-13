Southbound Dumas Highway closed due to car crash - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Southbound Dumas Highway closed due to car crash

By A.J. Stamps, NewsChannel 10 Staff
A car wreck along southbound Highway 287 has lead to a road closure.

Highway 287, also known as the Dumas Highway, has been temporarily shut down from southbound Hastings to Saint Francis Ave.

Police ask residents to avoid the area until the situation is cleared. 

This is an ongoing story, and NewsChannel 10 will continue to provide updates as they are made available. 

