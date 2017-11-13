New air ambulance services are coming to Borger - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

New air ambulance services are coming to Borger

By A.J. Stamps, NewsChannel 10 Staff
Connect
Source: Apollo MedFlight Source: Apollo MedFlight
BORGER, TX (KFDA) -

Apollo MedFlight is now providing air ambulance services out of Borger.

One of their helicopters will be based at the Golden Plains Community Hospital year-round. 

The company says adding the service will improve patient care by decreasing response times to medical and trauma emergencies in the area.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly