La Niña advisory issued, what that means for us

The NOAA/NWS Climate Prediction Center has issued a La Niña Advisory, with a 65-75% chance that that La Niña conditions will last throughout the winter.

La Niña is likely to affect both temperatures and precipitation amounts across the country.

This historically brings above normal temperatures and dry conditions across the southern half of the United States, and below normal temperatures and wetter conditions across the northern half of the United States.

La Niña is the periodic cooling of the equatorial eastern and central Pacific Ocean.

When sea-surface temperatures are at least 0.5 degrees Celsius below average, a La Niña is considered to be in place.

This year’s La Niña is expected to be weak, but it is still likely to bring warmer and drier conditions for us here in our area.

This is just a projection and not an exact forecast, and it does not mean we will not have periods of active weather.

As you may recall, our last El Niño was expected to bring above normal precipitation, but we ended up with below normal snowfall that winter.

For the latest forecast make sure to always follow along here.

