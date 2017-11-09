Recovery continues for Shamrock firefighter, community rallies behind him

After suffering burns to 30 percent of his body during the march wildfires, James Moya knew his journey would be an uphill climb.

As he continues to receive treatment, his family needs help covering his medical costs now more than ever.

Moya's wife Alisha said his motor grader accident while working wildfires in Wheeler County has left a lasting impact on their family.

"There's just no telling what the future holds," said Alisha. "We just kind of take it day by day."

After returning home from the Lubbock Burn Unit this summer, they now spend their days making constant trips to about six different doctors and surgeons in Lubbock, Childress and Wellington.

Not only does James struggle with constant pain, but he also has an ongoing battle with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

"We're now seeing a psychiatrist and counselor both," said Alisha. "He never lost consciousness, he has too many memories, and he relives them every day, multiple times a day."

The 26 year old continues to undergo laser surgery as well.

"It'll smooth out his skin for one, also help with mobility possibly and also possibly help with pain," said Alisha. "They are also going to have to do carpel tunnel on both of his wrists and amputate his left pinkie."

Alisha said the medical costs can be overwhelming for their family, and it can take months before they're reimbursed for travel.

That's why Eric Mahan with the Mobeetie Volunteer Fire Department said they are now stepping up to help.

"We were actually at the fire and everything back in March," said Mahan. "We knew James had gotten injured. We just knew it's a long road."

They're hosting a chili cook-off and silent auction this weekend with all proceeds going to the Moya family.

"I would say that the fires themselves have brought us actually closer together as far as each department," said Mahan. "We've got each others backs out there at the fire and we've got each others backs after it."

When James will return to work at the Shamrock Volunteer Fire Department is still unknown, but he's eager to get back in the truck.



"I'm just ready to get back in there and help people like I did before," said James.

If you would like to help the Moya family, the chili cook-off is this Saturday, November 11 from 4:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Mobeetie Volunteer Fire Department.

Alisha and James are also raffling off two guns to raise funds for medical costs. You're asked to call (806)216-2143 for tickets or message them on Facebook.

