Potter County Sheriff's Office receives new armored vehicle

The Potter County Sheriff's Office now has a new armored vehicle.

"Number one, I got it to protect my guys with, and number two I got it to protect and to help citizens of Potter County," said Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas.

The Ballistic Armored Tactical Truck, or BATT, will be used to ensure the safety of deputies in the event of an active shooter or any type of barricaded situation.

"This has been about almost a six month process from the time we started looking and ordering and all that kind of stuff, so we're pretty excited that we got it," said Sheriff Thomas. "It's a shame that we have to have it, and honestly I hope that I spent all that money and it sits in a garage, but if and when something happens, we have a tool in our tool box that we can use.

Not only to protect my officers, but we can get up close to the situation and take care of that situation, and so that's why we spent this money to do that."

The total cost of the truck was $260,000 and was paid for by forfeited asset funds, costing taxpayers nothing at all.

"This vehicle is a great attribute to our department because with the way the world is with active shooters and stuff like that it's nothing but protection for us," said Potter County's Sgt. of Narcotics. "It's capable to withstand 50 caliber rounds, any handgun rounds, any rifle rounds, and it can keep us safe."

The vehicle will not only be accessible to Potter County but any law enforcement in surrounding areas who may need it if a situation arises.

"If somebody else called, if Armstrong called or Moore County or somebody, and they needed help, man we're on the way, said Sheriff Thomas. "We're going to come and help you. That's what we do in law enforcement.

If the city had a big deal and they were using one or two of theirs and they still need another, we're going to come out there and help you. That's kind of the brotherhood of law enforcement, we're going to come, but number one this for the safety of my officers and that's why we spent the money to get this thing."

The vehicle will also be used to help keep students at Potter County schools safe in case of an active shooter situation.

