New amenities coming to Lake Meredith with hopes levels stay high

The gates to the Ute dam closed November 3, leaving many people wondering how long high water levels at Lake Meredith will stick around.

Lake Meredith is at 75.4 feet deep, up almost 10 feet since the Ute Reservoir released water into the Canadian River.

Park Ranger Carl Brenner said this has inspired the National Park Service (NPS) to add new amenities, including a new dock at the Sanford-Yake boat ramp.

"We're getting a 10 boat slip and then a fishing dock to put on the end of it so it's going to be a total of about 148 feet long," said Brenner. "It'll be right next to the courtesy dock and so the people can park their boats there overnight. There will be big area that's about 24 by 40 for fishing off of."

They are also adding 11 new RV sites at the Sanford-Yake campground that will have water and electric hook-ups.

However, there's no guarantee the lake levels will remain this high.

Canadian River Municipal Water Authority general Manager Kent Satterwhite said the levels shouldn't change much between now and summer, because evaporation won't be as much of a problem.

But without inflow from Ute Lake, anything can happen.

"They will drop unless we get more inflow," said Satterwhite. "It won't happen overnight. Hopefully if we do start dropping we'll get some more inflow and bring it back up, and maybe back up where it used to be, but it's anybody's guess."

Regardless, the NPS remains hopeful.

"Moisture is up, it's supposed to be a La Niña winter, but we're hoping that we keep moisture levels where it is," said Brenner. "We still have about 300 cubic feet per second flowing into the lake. So it's looking good for at least the short term and we're really hoping, fingers crossed for the long term."

Even if the water level plummets, the Brenner said the NPS will continue to work toward bringing more people in.

"If the water level goes down we'll have to put some of the stuff on hold and move stuff out where it's as usable as possible and we're going to continue with the terrestrial activities," said Brenner. "We're going to continue to develop the trail system for mountain bikers, for horseback riders, for hikers and runners, so there's still lots of opportunities out here even if the water goes down a little bit."

Brenner said they plan on breaking ground on the RV sites in January and hope they will be complete by May.

They also hope to have the slip and fishing pier done by next month.

