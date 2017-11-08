Here are the real reasons people surrender their animals to the Amarillo shelter

Household pets continue to be surrendered at Amarillo's city shelter for what staff said are ridiculous reasons.

One person came to the shelter on Wednesday to surrender her dog because she just had her carpets cleaned and didn't want the dog to mess them up.

Shelter staff hears unique reasons like this every day why people want to give up their pets.

"We have absolutely had some of the most asinine surrender reasons that I have ever seen in my life," said Animal Management and Welfare Director Richard Havens.

Here are some examples.

My animal doesn't match my couch so I need to surrender it.

My doctor told me that the cat will suck the life out of my newborn baby.

When I got it the animal was small and cute and now it is grown up and not cute.

The chihuahua is too big to travel with us since we retired.

The kitten opened the refrigerator and ruined $200.00 in food.

My dog pees on my baby.

I don’t want the dog to scratch my new floors.

The animal turned 10 and you surrender the animal when it reaches that age.

I didn’t know I adopted a boy/girl animal.

Shelter staff tries to dissuade these people from giving up their animals, telling them they may be euthanized.

But that often does not change their minds.

"By the time these people reach the shelter, they have emotionally disconnected from the animals," said Havens.

"Basically what you're saying is the dog isn't part of the family, it's a disposable commodity, and when it becomes inconvenient I just get rid of it just like I would an empty candy wrapper," said Executive Director of the Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society Larry Milam.

Very few people who surrender animals actually come back to the shelter to reclaim them.

To try and change this, the city shelter is waiving most reclaim fees and offering $10 microchipping for the rest of the year.

But staff is relying most heavily on adoption to get these surrendered pets into new loving homes.

"What we do try to concentrate on are the responsible people within the community who want to adopt a pet, who want to have a cat or a dog as a lifelong companion," said Milam.

The Humane Society is having a special adoption event for veterans this weekend, who can adopt a pet for $1 if they come to the shelter in uniform Saturday.

If they're not in uniform, they can still adopt a pet for 50% off.



"It's a way to say thanks for everything you've done for the country," said Milam.

Civilians can get an adoption fee discount Saturday by bringing in a donation for the High Plains Food Bank.

For every pound of food donated, you'll get a dollar off the adoption fee.

